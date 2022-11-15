Rongai at a standstill as man wins ticket to Qatar

Ogoti is one of the lucky Kenyans that will enjoy the experience in Qatar courtesy of betting firm Odibets.

The Ongata Rongai resident is one of the winners of the ‘Twende Qatar na Odibets’ promotion that has given a number of Kenyans an opportunity to travel to Qatar.

Ogoti got arguably one of his lifetime surprises after comedian Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja, delivered his ticket in a spectacular manner.

The middle-aged man was working at his shop in Ongata Rongai when Awinja came riding on a donkey to deliver his ticket.

Awinja sat on a cart full of jerrycans that were being pulled by a donkey as she traversed through the area, asking for directions to Ogoti’s shop. She finally traced the shop before meeting Ogoti, whom she embraced and handed him his ticket.

“Benjamin, leo kweli nimekuletea tikiti na wewe ndio mmoja wa washindi wetu ambao tunataka kupeleka Doha, Qatar. And here is your ticket courtesy of Odibets,” Awinja told Ogoti. Just like Ogoti, all you need to be one of the winners for the all-expense paid trip to Qatar is to be a registered customer with Odibets.

Place a multibet of 5 or more teams with Ksh 99 and total minimum odds of 5.9 then you stand a chance of winning a trip to Qatar.

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top.

