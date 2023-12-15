Rongo Sub County dominates Migori Governor’s Cup

Rongo Sub County posted impressive results to outwit 11 other Sub Counties to lift the Governor’s football Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In men’s football, Rongo were crowned champions after winning 2-0 against Suna West while in the women’s category, Rongo Women beat Suna East 4-3 via post match penalties.

The winners of the tournament pocketed Sh100,000, medals, and jerseys while the first, second, and third runners-up bagged Sh60,000, Sh40,000, and Sh20,000 respectively.

The tournament also incorporated 40 teams in all the 40 Wards whereby the winning team at the Ward level received Sh 50,000 while the first, the second, and the third runners-up received Sh40,000, Sh20,000, and Sh10,000 respectively.

This was the inaugural Migori Governor’s Cup and was intended at naurturing and helping identify soccer talents at the grassroot.