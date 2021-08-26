Rongo University to host higher education regional collaborative center

Rongo University has been selected as the host institution of the first East Africa Education Collaborative hub involving higher education institutions in the East African region.

The program that is spearheaded by the Asheshi University in Ghana will lead to a coming together of institutions of higher learning in Africa, that collectively and sustainably raise standards for higher education.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Director of University Education David Watene, the Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi said the government appreciates the important role played by collaboration in learning.

He said the establishment of the programme is in line with the Government’s agenda to strengthen employment as well as improve governance and entrepreneurship in universities.

In his statement, the PS assured Rongo University of the Ministry’s support even as he expressed optimism that the benefits of the regional hub will soon be realized.

He said building on the values of collaboration, ethics leadership and community, the program will provide an avenue towards acquisition of dedicated mentor-ship and resources that institutions of higher learning require if they are to become centers of academic excellence.

To formalize the regional hub, a team of thirteen (13) education leaders from Ghana, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya visited Rongo university to conduct due diligence.

Rongo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Samuel Gudu said the university will be able to implement the programme according to ministry’s expectations. He said the hub in Rongo University is also aimed at forging mutual partnerships in research and entrepreneurship in the region.

Prof. Gudu disclosed that this was the first Strategy meeting on setting agenda on the operations of the hub in Rongo, the first one for Eastern Africa region.

The Chair of Council Rongo University Dr. Rachael Masaki commended the eight institutions represented at the inaugural meeting for their commitment to continue supporting Rongo University.

Among the universities represented in the event include the host Rongo University University of Embu, Riara University, Strathmore University, United States International University, The Aga Khan University, Cavendish University Uganda, Keplr University Rwanda and Davis college (Rwanda).

She noted that the universities in Africa endeavored to come together so as to benefit students and devise strategies that can improve employability, leadership and entrepreneurship.

The institutions are expected to focus on building capacity in Africa to form a league of Africa’s top 20 universities in East, West, South and North Africa regions with the networking process beginning in East Africa.