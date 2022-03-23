Rooney and Vieira latest players to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira have become the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Rooney is the Premier League’s all-time second top scorer, with 208 goals for Manchester United – with whom he won five league titles – and Everton.

Vieira won three Premier League titles during 11 seasons with Arsenal and captained the ‘Invincibles’ team to the title in 2003/04, when they did not lose a match.

Rooney and Vieira are the ninth and 10th players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham.

Wayne Rooney: ▪️ 491 apps, 208 goals, 103 assists

▪️ Premier League trophies: 5

▪️ POTM: 5

▪️ POTS: 1 Patrick Vieira: ▪️ 307 apps, 31 goals, 34 assists

▪️ Premier League trophies: 3

▪️ Invincible in 2003-04

▪️ POTS: 1 The latest members of the Premier League Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/negF5GEwSz — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 23, 2022

Rooney burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old for Everton when he scored a spectacular winner against Arsenal at Goodison Park – his first Premier League goal.

He then joined Manchester United for nearly £30m in August 2004 and would go on to become an Old Trafford legend.

Vieira joined Arsenal from AC Milan in 1996 and helped the Gunners to win the Premier League for the first time in 1997/98 in his second season at the club.

The midfielder was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2000/01 and then won the 2001/02 and 2003/04 titles alongside team-mates Henry and Bergkamp, who have also been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Frenchman scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists during 307 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and Manchester City, where he spent one season before retiring in 2011.