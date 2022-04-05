Rooney tips Pochettino for Manutd managerial job

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should be part of the upcoming rebuild.

The exit from Europe last month means the club are suffering their worst trophy drought in 40 years with United’s last piece of silverware being the Europa League triumph in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

🗣️ "I'd go with Pochettino" Wayne Rooney believes Mauricio Pochettino is the right man to manage Man Utd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tQNKvsmEf5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

Rangnick has suggested it could take 18 months or “two or three transfer windows” before United can challenge for the Premier League title again.

Ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino and Ten Hag, who led Dutch champions Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, are among the favourites to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the 20-time English champions.

Lingard ✅ Wayne Rooney gives his views on which players Man Utd should build around 👹 pic.twitter.com/LtiRs0beeH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

The future of France midfielder Pogba, who re-signed for £89m in 2016, remains uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last August on a two-year contract.

“It would be better for Paul Pogba to move on,” Rooney said.

“He hasn’t had the impact he would have liked. He’s looked a completely different player for France. It hasn’t quite worked at Manchester United. There are few players they need to let go.

“Ronaldo has scored important goals but looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players. Cristiano is getting on a bit, that is football. He is a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more.”

England’s record scorer Rooney, who netted 253 goals in 559 games between 2004 and 2017 for United, won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and three League Cups during 13 years at Old Trafford.

But the club is set to go five years without a trophy, after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

They are seventh in the Premier League and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the battle to secure Champions League football next season.