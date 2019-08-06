Championship side Derby County have signed former England captain Wayne Rooney on an initial 18-month player-coach deal from MLS side DC United.

The 33-year-old forward, who is Manchester United’s and England’s all-time record goalscorer, will join up with the Rams in January.

He signed for DC from Everton in July 2018 and has scored 23 goals in 41 league games.

“I am sure I can make a big contribution,” said Rooney.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with. I am looking forward to joining [Derby manager] Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.

“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy.”

Derby, who started their season with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Monday, are under the management of former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after Rooney’s former England team-mate Frank Lampard left for Chelsea last month.

Cocu described Rooney’s arrival as an “exciting prospect” and that he has “no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club”.

“The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy,” added Coco.

“To have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.”

Upon announcing Rooney’s arrival, Derby said he would “continue to develop his coaching credentials in preparation for a potential managerial career”.

However, Rams chairman Mel Morris insisted Rooney would “first and foremost” be joining the club as a player.

“To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally,” he said.

“This is clearly an exciting signing for us, and Wayne’s presence will further enhance the club’s standing and its ability to perform both on and off the pitch.

“Obviously, the commercial opportunities this creates are widespread and significant. On the back of Wayne joining the club, we have just been offered a record-breaking sponsorship deal with our principal shirt sponsor.”

Rooney suggested recently that he was thinking about moving into coaching.

Speaking about his managerial aspirations at last week’s MLS All-Stars match, he said: “It’s something which I want to stay involved in; [my coaching badges] are going well.

“I’m obviously still a player and I want to continue to play. When the time is right I can go into coaching or management.”

His move to Derby, albeit alongside continuing his playing career, means he is the sixth member of England’s Euro 2004 squad to take their first steps in coaching or management in the past 15 months.

Steven Gerrard has made a good start to his managerial career with Rangers, while midfield partner Lampard took the Rams to the play-off final last season before taking over at Chelsea last month.

Sol Campbell saved Macclesfield Town from relegation to the National League but Paul Scholes’ spell at hometown club Oldham Athletic lasted just 31 days.

John Terry moved into coaching with Aston Villa last October 2018 and helped the club back to the Premier League with victory over Lampard’s Rams at Wembley.