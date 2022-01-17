Roots International to throw a condolences concert

Poleni Concert is intended to  serve as a medium of healing and recovery for all those affected.

Music promotion company Roots International will be throwing a condolences concert this month in order to make space by those who have suffered loss during the pandemic. It has been over 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, changing the course of millions of people’s lives forever. In Kenya, thousands of people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus, affecting hundreds of thousands of their loved ones.

Dubbed the POLENI (Condolences) concert, the event will serve as a  space for acknowledgement to those who have been stricken with illness or  lost loved ones in the last two years (whether related to COVID or not), and to also recognize our struggles to survive the socio-economic shocks associated with the COVID crisis. The concert will serve as a moment of reflection and give a point of departure for all to envision their post/late COVID recovery both as artists and as a community at large.

Poleni concert will be held at the National Museum of Kenya’s Amphitheatre on January 29th. Musicians Kato Change, Olivia Ambani, Maia Lekow and Isaac Kimani are expected to perform. For tickets, visit Tikiti.co.ke.

  

