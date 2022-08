George Wajackoyah’s Roots Party of Kenya has confirmed the appointed Yagnik Vinod Ramji as the Deputy Party Leader.

Also appointed are Naran Velji Arjan as CEO and Janet Akinyi Odhiambo as Deputy National Chairperson.

In a notice Tuesday, this follows a resolution by the Roots Party National Executive Committee (NEC) in a meeting held at party head office in Karen.