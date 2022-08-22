Roots party summons Justina Wamae for breaching party rules

Roots party presidential running mate Justina Wamae is facing disciplinary action from her party on accusations of breaching party structures.

In a letter written by the Roots party’s legal director Washika Wachira, Wamae is accused of making utterances that affect the party’s reputation after the general election.

Roots party has now summoned her for disciplinary action over commentaries she allegedly made about the just concluded general elections both in mainstream and social media.

Wachura says Wamae some of the statements she made are against the spirit and stand of Roots party of Kenya.

According to the letter Wamae has continuously and maliciously misrepresented the position of the party and the party leader during the interviews with the media.

They further claim she has blocked the Party Leader and other party officials making it difficult to access her.

The Roots Party presidential running mate Wamae has further been faulted for associating herself with the party’s opponents contrary to the party laws.

The letter states that due to her sentiments the party has suffered public ridicule and disrepute.

Wamae has been ordered to appear before the disciplinary committee on August 26, 2022, at the party’s headquarters.