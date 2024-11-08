Rosatom, AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial to partner to promote sustainable development of nuclear energy in Africa

The memorandum establishes a framework for cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives focused on decommissioning and radioactive waste management (RWM) at nuclear facilities in South Africa.

During the African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 in Cape Town, Rosatom’s Fuel Division (TVEL) and the South African company AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial signed a memorandum of cooperation centred on decommissioning and radioactive waste (RW) management.

The document was signed by Eduard Nikitin, Director for Decommissioning and RW Management at TVEL JSC, and Mervyn Fischer, CEO of AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial.

This memorandum outlines plans for collaborative efforts in scientific, technical, and commercial activities related to the decommissioning of nuclear power plants and other facilities that pose nuclear and radiation hazards.

Key aspects of the cooperation will include the development of infrastructure for radioactive waste management, encompassing processing, storage, and disposal, as well as the design and creation of components for the equipment necessary to address challenges in this area in South Africa.

“Rosatom possesses extensive experience and expertise in the decommissioning of nuclear facilities and radioactive waste management. This includes a wealth of references, proprietary technologies, and a comprehensive research program. Such expertise is certainly sought after in countries around the world that have nuclear power, uranium mining, or experience with operating research reactors.

The recent signing of a memorandum with South African partners marks a pivotal step in fostering collaborative efforts. This partnership is expected to pave the way for new opportunities to implement joint projects, not only within South Africa and beyond”, stated Eduard Nikitin.