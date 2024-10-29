Rosatom showcases innovative energy solutions at Nuclear Science and Technology Conference in Namibia

Rosatom representatives took part in the business programme of the 2nd Nuclear Science and Technology Conference in Namibia that ended on October, 25.

During the three-day event policymakers, business and industry representatives from various countries discussed possible ways of developing a nuclear industry both in Namibia and other African countries (including the use of the continent’s uranium reserves).

The conference highlighted the importance of efficient uranium mining for the continent’s economic development. According to Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, the mining industry’s contribution to GDP increased from 11.9% in 2022 to 14.4% in 2023, with local procurement spending exceeding N$21 billion. Headspring Investments (a part of the Uranium One group with a uranium mining project in Namibia) presented its technologies, in particular the in-situ recovery method, at the event.

“We are proud to represent the Wings uranium project at this important event, demonstrating the advanced technologies that make this initiative innovative and sustainable. The method we use is one of the most ecologically friendly and safest mining technologies available globally. This approach reflects our commitment to not only providing energy solutions but also protecting Namibia’s unique nature for future generations,” Kirill Egorov-Kirillov, Headspring Investments Managing Director, noted.

“Nuclear energy can become a solid foundation for a sustainable energy system in Africa. Rosatom has developed a range of solutions to achieve this goal. Full-scaled nuclear power plants (NPPs) and small modular reactors (SMRs) can become reliable sources of energy. In particular, SMRs’ advantages are their construction speed and scalability, making them an ideal solution for hard-to-reach areas or regions with relatively low electricity demand. We are delighted that Namibia is exploring the possibilities of nuclear power, a decision that could make the country a major energy player on the African continent,” Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, commented.

Headspring Investments plans to build a uranium mining facility in Namibia in the coming years. Based on the results of geological exploration, a large uranium deposit has been discovered. It is planned to use the in-situ recovery method that has proven its safety in Russia, Kazakhstan, the USA and a number of other countries around the world, while developing the deposit. Uranium mining is important for the economy of the African country. Uranium is one of six minerals that have been declared ‘strategically important’ by the Namibian government.

Modern Russian designs of small modular reactors with RITM series reactors have a high level of safety achieved through multilevel systems and containment barriers, as well as a combination of active and passive safety systems. These systems prevent the possibility of an accident, and several levels of barriers incorporated in the design of the plants eliminate the release of radioactive substances into the environment. SMRs make it possible to ensure energy independence of the region, stable electricity and heat supply with clean energy, including energy-intensive industries, and reduce emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere by replacing existing generation sources, in particular, diesel ones.

Rosatom offers foreign customers a comprehensive solution that provides access to the entire line of products and services throughout the NPP’s life. It includes not only the construction of NPPs using Russian technologies, but also the creation and development of nuclear infrastructure in the country; assistance in forming the relevant legislative framework; training and retraining of national personnel; involvement of a local industry in the project; fuel supply and maintenance of NPPs; assistance in their operation; spent nuclear fuel (SNF) management; and effective public awareness of nuclear energy.

Russia continues to maintain a constructive dialogue with its foreign colleagues developing mutually beneficial cooperation. Implementation of major foreign energy projects continues. Rosatom and its enterprises take an active part in this work.