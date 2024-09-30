Rosatom strengthens cooperation on alternative energy, nuclear power with Mali 

As the Russian Energy Week approaches, the Malian and Russian sides discussed progress in the implementation of alternative energy and geological exploration projects, and considered ways of expanding bilateral cooperation. This is to follow up on a series of meetings that took place in July 2024 where a memorandum was signed between Rosatom and Mali to develop nuclear energy infrastructure.

On 25 September, Nikolay Spasskiy, Deputy Director General – Director of the International Cooperation Unit of Rosatom, met with a delegation from Mali led by Alusseni Sanou, Minister of Economy and Finance.

From the Malian side, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Bintou Camara, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Madina Sissoko Dembele, and the Minister of Mines, Amadou Keita, attended the event.

The parties discussed progress in the implementation of projects in the field of solar power generation and geological exploration, and considered ways of expanding bilateral cooperation.

These discussions follow the meetings that took place earlier this year between the President of the transition period of the Republic of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta, and Rosatom. Three memorandums related to the development of nuclear infrastructure and human capital were signed as the final outcome.

It was agreed to continue close contacts and to hold regular coordination meetings as joint work progresses. Cooperation and partnership are the backbone of the Russia-Mali relationship in the field of the energy sector’s development, and a step towards a sustainable energy future of the entire African continent.

Mr. Spasskiy invited the Malian delegation to visit a Russian NPP by the end of the year. This invitation was gratefully accepted as nuclear projects based on international collaboration can be a key to unlocking the potential of many African nations, including Mali, and addressing pressing economic and social challenges.