She is set to release her new album at the end of this month

Popular gospel singer, Rose Muhando, is set to release her new album, Nguvu Katika Neno, on February 27th at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Although everyone is invited, there is a catch. To attend the event, the gospel singer is charging an entrance fee of KSh. 50,000. In a video advertisement detailing the event, she said, “…Mchango wako unahitajika…iliniweze kueneza injili ya Mungu,”: Your contribution is needed…in order to spread the word of God.

Also Read  Nimo Mathenge on living abroad

This comes weeks after she claimed in an interview that her enemies paid people very close to her to ensure she was finished.

Also Read  Zuchu's 'Sukari' breaks musical record

She is set to make a comeback with this new album.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Nairobi's public libraries are being restored thanks to Book Bunk

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR