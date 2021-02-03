She is set to release her new album at the end of this month

? Kshs. 50,000 is the entrance fee for Rose Muhando's Album Launch at Villa Rosa – Kempinski.pic.twitter.com/BrBDjYUJk3 — Mtembezi ™ (@AdamMaina_) February 3, 2021

Popular gospel singer, Rose Muhando, is set to release her new album, Nguvu Katika Neno, on February 27th at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Although everyone is invited, there is a catch. To attend the event, the gospel singer is charging an entrance fee of KSh. 50,000. In a video advertisement detailing the event, she said, “…Mchango wako unahitajika…iliniweze kueneza injili ya Mungu,”: Your contribution is needed…in order to spread the word of God.

This comes weeks after she claimed in an interview that her enemies paid people very close to her to ensure she was finished.

She is set to make a comeback with this new album.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think