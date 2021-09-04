Roselyn Presoi endorsed for nomination as senator by Jubilee Party

The Ogiek community has endorsed Roselyne Presoi for nomination as senator by the Jubilee Party to represent minority and special groups.

This move follows the death of 37-year-old Senator Victor Prengei who died after he was involved in a fatal road accident along the Nakuru-Marigat Road on August 16.

Agnes Lang’at said the seat should be reserved for the Ogiek community to represent minority groups and youths in the country.

She said they have endorsed Roselyne Presoi and forwarded her name to the Jubilee Party for consideration to fill the position left vacant by the demise of former senator Victor Prengei.

Lang’at added that Presoi track record in uniting the youths, women and promoting peace in the region was among the factors they considered in endorsing her.

Joel Rono and elder from the Talai community a minority group, said it was wise of the seat to remain with the Ogiek for the remainder of the term.

He said they have jointly endorsed Presoi for the job adding that her close collaboration with the two levels of government is a clear indication of her competence.

On her part, Roselyne Presoi said it was high time the Jubilee Party considered nominating a woman for the seat for the remainder of the term.

She said it was evident that numerous times women have been sidelined especially in the two houses of parliament saying it was high time to make amends.

Presoi said she was fit for the job adding that the peace campaign she has been conducting in the expansive Mau region was a clear indication she was ready.

She refuted claims that she had endorsed Peter Cheruiyot for the seat saying another faction is being used to divide the community.

Echoing the same sentiments, Lewis Kaniaru said there was a need for the Jubilee Party to consider a woman for the job.