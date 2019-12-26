Rosemary Odinga regains eyesight after two years battle

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s eldest daughter has finally regained her eyesight.

The news of Rosemary Odinga’s ability to see again coming at Christmas service where she disclosed that the power of her vision had been restored two years after she turned blind.

She made the revelation on Wednesday after she accompanied her father to attend a Christmas service at St Peter’s ACK church in Bondo, Siaya County.

She moved the congregation when she narrated how difficult it was for her to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around her.

Recalling how painful it was for her not to see her children.

Rosemary fell sick in 2017 prompting her to undergo a brain tumour surgery which made her lose her sight.

Her medical condition made her pull out of the race to become Kibra MP in the 2017 General Election. She took a low profile but was involved in charity work and women empowerment projects.

Raila expressed joy in her daughter’s change of fortunes terming the development a great relief for the family which has endured untold agony arising from Rosemary’s condition.

The revelation came as good news to majority of Kenyans who took to social media to express their delight through various social media platforms.

Kilifi county governor Amason Kingi thanked God for her full restoration. Lawyer Donald B Kipkorir said he was truly humbled for her healing.

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Murkomen Kipchumba sent a congratulatory message to the family of Odinga.

Kenya film Classification board CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua on his part said he rejoices with Rosemary and the Odinga family for this great miracle.

Others like Raymond Ngeno said if Rosemary has fought the battle and overcome, she will make beyond her dad in this nation and that she will be a great leader.