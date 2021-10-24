Rosemary Omanyo wins Railways Ladies Club Golf Championship

Rosemary Omanyo emerged the winner of the inaugural Railways Ladies Match play Golf championship after beating Jane Alice Mutuota in the final held at Railways Golf Club, Nairobi.

The two were inseparable after 18 holes forcing a play off which ended with a sudden death on hole 20 with handicap 16 Omanyo emerging victorious.

Eunice Kilonzo beat Irene Kimeu in a third place play off .

The tournament teed off with a total of 32 golfers where half of the entry was knocked out with the remaining eight proceeding to the quarter final and eventually the finals.

The inaugural Railways Ladies Championship, dubbed Lady Couper Cup was held to honour Mrs. Couper who was behind the establishment of Kenya Uganda Railways Golf Club.

The tournament began in August and culminated with the finals over the weekend.