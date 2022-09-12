Ross Fields  banks on teamwork ahead of season-closing Rally raid  race

Rally Raid 3 winner Ross Field believes teamwork will come in handy in their quest for the much-needed season closing victory in November.

Ross registered his second win of the season in Soysambu at the weekend and praised the efforts of his navigator Quentin Savage and mechanics.

“A great Rally Raid on Soysambu with over 200km of wet terrain and fast tracks with a good field of cars, buggies and bikes. Quentin navigated extremely well and guided us to a good win. Overall, the entire team came through and will be paramount for our title campaign,” explained Ross.

Ross believes the 2022 National Rally Rally Championship is still very open given the level of competition anticipated from the 2022 contenders.

“The November season-closer will be hard to win with the level of competition expected from top drivers, but then again, we need to push harder to try and win the championship again!” Ross went on.

Ross also believes his CRT car is still going strong and should be in good condition nick well in time.

“In the weekend’s event in Soysambu, we had 5 CRTs which is great for competition.”

“I am sure that Mike (Rose), (Mark) Glen and Chinu (Matharu) will give their all and push us all the way. I also hear the old boys Flash (Tundo) and Tim (Jessop) will be back, so it’s a wait and see situation-all in all- thrills and spills are guaranteed,” said Ross.

Ross racked up his second win of the season in Soysambu at the weekend following his initial win in the season-opening round.

He also came second behind Chinu in the second Raid of the season so it’s game on.

Rally Raid 3 (dubbed the Mayes Memorial) took place on the Soysambu Ranch over the weekend.

Run over two days the 200km long event took place in muddy conditions which challenged the 15 entries.

Ross and Quentin extended their championship advantage with a strong run in in their CRT. Mike Ross and Marten Piet were second in another CRT

Geoff Mayes took his third class podium of the year in a Land Rover Tomcat to extend his Modified Championship lead, co-driven this weekend by Riyaz Ismail.

RALLY RAID 3 OVERALL RESULTS – SOYSAMBU

1 Ross Field / Quentin Savage (CRT) 3h12m46s

Mike Rose/Maarten Piet 3h39m51s

3 Joost Zuurbier/Rosaline Zuurbier

4 Chinu Matharu/Raju Chagger 3h50m59s

5 Mark Glen/Robie Calder 3h53m59s

6 Geoff Mayes/Riyaz Ismail 4h25m39s

7 Arjun Mohindra 4h25m53s

8 Alastair Keith/Charles Mousley 4h39m21s

9 Ameet Matharu/Max Armhurst 5h45m58s

10 Zane Young/Shanty Singh 6h43m11s

11 Jose Sardinha/Gavin Laurence 7h19m47s