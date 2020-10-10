Rotary Club, Maasai Mara University partner to build hospital

Narok Rotary Club is set to sign an MOU with Maasai Mara University next week to build a level five hospital and Lee funeral home at the university.

According to Narok Rotary Acting President Evans Leteipa the Project is expected to cost them Ksh 38 Billion to build the Level five hospital and 20 million to build a Lee funeral.

The hospital is also expected to help medical students in their practical classes.

Narok County residents who have been complaining of not receiving good services with most seeking treatment at Tenwek in Bomet and Kijabe Hospital in Kiambu are set to benefit from the project.

The Lee funeral is set to be complete soon and will reduce the cost of residents having to travel to Nakuru where they normally take their loved ones and decongest Narok mortuary.

Director of Chamber of Commerce East Africa Njuguna Kamau who works together with the Rotary Club said the move will benefit the residents and Maasai Mara University students do their practicals and research.

Maasai Mara acting Vice Chancellor Kitche Magak welcomed the move adding that next week they will sign the MOU to give the Rotary Club a go ahead to proceed with the project.