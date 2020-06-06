Rotary Clubs team up in efforts to curb Spread of Covid-19’s

Rotary Clubs in District 9212 (Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan) have partnered with the Kenya Red Cross and the National Business Compact in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in three counties in North Eastern Kenya.

The Rotary Clubs, through its member’s contributions, have donated 50 hand washing stations that will be distributed in Garissa, Wajir and Mandara, by the Kenya Red Cross.

The three Counties account for 46 out of the 2,340 Covid-19 cases reported so far.

Rotary has also donated 1,000 food hampers and personal protective equipment (PPE’s) to be distributed in three medical facilities in the counties.

“This contribution is part of our interventions that have seen members of Rotary, their networks, corporate institutions and individuals raise funds over the last three months, to help flatten the Covid-19 curve across Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan,” said Rotarian Dr. Joe Kamau, Chairperson of the Rotary District 9212 Emergency Response initiative.

He said, “Our contributions, have provided timely interventions to more than 4 million people in 40 counties across Kenya. In the next three months, we will reach out to all 47 counties in a step wise manner. Our interventions including 700 hand-washing stations, each with a 100 litre tank have provided over 3.5 million hand washes. We have also provided food relief for over 30,000 plus beneficiaries, and through Flowers of Hope we have provided moral support and PPE’s to 12,750 front line medical workers during this period.

The contribution by Rotary will be distributed over the next week across the three counties and is expected to help stem the ongoing spread.

“The COVID-19 response has presented enormous health and socioeconomic challenges for communities but for the people of North Eastern Kenya it is not just Covid19. They are also currently grappling with the impact of floods and desert locusts. We must ensure that our response activities are integrated so as to address the effects of the three disasters in Northern Kenya.” Dr. Asha Mohammed, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General.

The National Business Compact has complemented Rotary’s efforts by providing over 15,000bars of handwashing soap.

“NBCC has been focusing on promoting and educating Kenyans in applying good health practices through initiatives such as hand washing and sanitizing to ensure that the public is safe throughout the pandemic,” said Myriam Sidibe, the NBCC chair &co-founder.

“The coalitionin partnership with the Government has scaled hand washing stations in hotspots within the country with donations of 2000 stations set up in Nairobi, Central, Coastal areas and donation of over 30,000 bars of soap to reach at least 6000 families through the Food for to Education,” she added