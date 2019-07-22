Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu road on the orders of the Director of public prosecution Noordin Haji.

The DPP issued the directive for the arrest Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge amongst others over the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

According to Haji, they should be charged with eight accounts ranging from conspiracy to defraud, failure to comply with procurement procedures, abuse of office, fraudulent accusation of public property among others.

Addressing the media at his office Monday morning, Director of public prosecution Noordin Haji said investigations had revealed that there was sufficient evidence to charge 28 officials and entities including Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, Dr Susan Jemutai Koech Principal Secretary of East African Community, and former immediate Kerio Valley Development Authority- KVDA Managing Director David Kimosop.

According to Haji, the investigation revealed that government officials flouted all procurement rules to ensure the scheme went through.

The DPP is questioning why the National Treasury increased the initial funding of the two dams from Ksh 46 billion to Ksh 63 billion without regard to performance or works done.