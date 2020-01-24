Rowdy youth disrupt Ruto allies presser on BBI

A group of rowdy youth in Mombasa has Friday disrupted a press conference convened by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Lamu East MP Athman Shariff, MP Nyali Mohamed Ali and other local leaders.

The lawmaker allied to Deputy President William Ruto was making her remarks on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting scheduled for Saturday at the Mama Ngina grounds when the rowdy youth armed with stones interrupted forcing journalists to scamper for safety.

The MP, who had just begun her remarks by saying there won’t be any showdown during the rallies, was taken aback following the invasion.

After calm was restored, the MP stated that she won’t be intimidated by hired goons.

“If BBI is for inclusivity, then Coast leaders should be given time to give their views since it is happening in the Coast region. We shall attend the Tononoka meeting on Saturday and we have a right to air our views,” said Jumwa.

The meeting was interrupted for the second time as the group maintained that the leaders must leave.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, who had just arrived at the function, castigated leaders behind the plot to assault Jumwa.

Ali claimed that the goons had been hired by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“She has the right like any person to speak her mind, you can’t assault a woman leader for voicing her concerns,” said Ali.

The MPs later addressed the media outside the hotel and condemned the incident promising to attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The meeting has been organized by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Jumwa and Ali are among leaders in Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction that changed tune on boycotting BBI rallies countrywide.

After the incident, the group headed to Wild Waters where a delegates meeting to plan for the Tononoka event was being held and were allowed to attend.