Hundreds of squatters claiming to be victims of Ruai and Mathare 4A evictions in Nairobi have invaded the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation land in Matungulu, Machakos County.

The group is part of squatters whose houses were recently brought down in Ruai by the government as it sought to reclaim the land to pave way for the expansion of the Dandora sewerage plant.

The families have now invaded the 1,200 acres KBC land in Matungulu, Machakos County.

According to their Chair Samuel Githinji, the group claims that they moved into the area after they were promised that they will be resettled on the land.

Matungulu Sub County Police Commander, Kipkemoi Kirui however says he is not aware of any group of people who were to be resettled in the said land and will only allow anyone to occupy the land once served with a legal or reliable order from the Government.