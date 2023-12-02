Ruben Neves: Al-Hilal midfielder says he will not join Newcastle on loan

Ruben Neves says he “wants to stay” at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and will not go on loan to Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old former Wolves captain joined the Riyadh club for £47m in June.

There has been speculation that Newcastle – who are also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – want to sign the Portugal international in January.

But when asked if it was possible, Neves said: “I don’t go.”

“I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well,” he added.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.”

Last week Newcastle learned they would be able to sign players on loan from sides also controlled by their Saudi owners in January, after a vote by Premier League clubs on a temporary ban on related-party loans did not receive the required support.

Neves could have helped the Magpies fill the midfield gap created by Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for breaching betting rules – manager Eddie Howe has admitted he is an admirer of the midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Neves.

But Neves – who helped his side beat Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr 3-0 on Friday – said: “Everything is going really well for me and I want to stay here.”