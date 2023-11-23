Rudisha calls for clean running,urges athletes to protect integrity of the sport

World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha has appealed to athletes to compete fairly and avoid rush to success by use of banned substances.

Rudisha adressed the athletes during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya National Athletes Forum at Moi Kasarani Stadium.

The forum which was conducted by NOC-k was aimed at addressing challenges facing athletes as they prepare for next year’s Olympic games in Paris France.

The forum featured Questions and Answers sessions that allowed athletes to highlight issues affecting their preparations for the competitions with lack of affordable training facilities, lack of kits, and trouble getting Visas being the most underlined.

While addressing these concerns, athletes have been assured of the NOCK’s commitment to collaborate with the Ministry of Sports and the different federations to come up with practical solutions.

Rudisha called on athletes to compete fairly when they represent Kenya in competitions as a way of maintaining the nation’s glory in athletics.

The attending athletes were presented with certificates. So far Kenya’s Rugby Sevens team Shujaa and Women’s Volleyball team Malkia Strikers have booked their slots for next year’s global showpiece.