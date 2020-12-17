Rudisha contemplates 2021 Olympics, nears return to action

World record holder in the men’s 800m race David Rudisha says he is in fine form to get back to training after recovering from a niggling knee injury occasioning his long absence from the race.

The 34- year old hasn’t competed in nearly two years and underwent surgery early this year after sustaining a fracture on his left ankle.

Rudisha revealed to KBC Digital sports that he is currently engaged in light training as he looks forward to participating in his first competitive race next year.

If his form picks without further drawbacks, the two time Olympic champion said he will be eyeing to becoming the first man to win a hat trick of Olympic titles.

“I have sat out for a long time following the leg injury but now I have recovered and am continuing with my training and hope to return to action and participate in my first competitive race after a while. Am yet to decide where I will compete first, but I will discuss with my manager and decide where I will feature first as well as plan for the 2021 Olympics’’ Said Rudisha

Rudisha will be eyeing his third Olympic gold next year after winning in London in 2012 and in Rio De Janeiro. He won the 2012 title, his first, in an emphatic fashion setting the world record over the distance of 1 minute 40.91 seconds.

Rudisha hasn’t competed since winning the world title in Beijing five years ago following a series of injuries which forced him out of several championships including missing out twice on his world title defense in 2017 and 2019.