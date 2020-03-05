Rugby fraternity mourn Tony Onyango

Condolence messages continue to pour in for Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby player Tony Onyango who collapsed and died on Tuesday night, at his home in Ngong, Kajiado County.

KCB Rugby FC said it was yet to come to terms with the sudden death of their player describing him as a dependable full-back.

The Kenya Simba International has had a stellar career with KCB Rugby Club since joining the Club last year.

“We have lost an icon, a friend, a hardworking and zealous player. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace” said KCB Rugby Patron Job Njiru who is the KCB Bank Kenya Director Customer Experience.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that was scheduled to play Menengai Oilers in Nakuru this weekend.

Onyango reportedly collapsed and died at his home Tuesday night, just a few hours after he participated in a club training session in Ruaraka ahead of the Kenya Cup playoffs this weekend.

“We join the entire Kenyan rugby fraternity in mourning Tony Onyango Opondo of KCB Rugby Club who passed away on Tuesday 3 March 2020,” Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said in a statement.

Onyango played for the Kenya national team since 2012 and was part of the Simbas squad at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Repechage tournament in Marseille, France.