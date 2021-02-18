Rugby: Kabras RFC launch new kit, coach optimistic of success

Newly appointed Kabras Rugby FC head coach Mzingae Nyathi has expressed optimism of the club performing well in the forthcoming Kenya Cup matches.

Mzingae shared his sentiments as the club unveiled its new playing kit at the club’s playing grounds at Kakamega Showgrounds,Kakamega County.

The 2016 Kenya cup champions are set to feature in this weekend’s charity cup match, a season curtain raiser against Kenya Harlequins at Nyayo National stadium.

Mzingae, a Zimbabwean assured that the team was in good shape and was in right attitude ahead of the gruelling campaign despite lacking matches to gauge his side.

‘’We are not trying to change anything too drastically but just build players confidence in what they are doing. The big focus has been for the player to understand what role they should play. What skills are required for that role. We are building on from where the club was and we are in a good place’’, Mzingae said.

The players were ecstatic with the appointment of the new coach ahead of the campaign.

‘’The players are very excited going back to play and with the new coach it’s a plus to the squad .we will be aiming to regain the glory for the club’’, said club captain Daniel Sikuta.

‘’We would like to thank our sponsors Ka bras Sugar for they were with us throughout the pandemic when things were uncertain they created an enabling environment for us to perform.we are ready and looking forward to the games,’’ forward Levi Buyachi said.

After the charity cup clash on Saturday, Kabras Sugar will open their 2021 Kenya Cup campaign against newly promoted Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, MMUST RFC, on February 27th at Kakamega Show grounds.