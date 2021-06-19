Rugby: KCB triumphs,Strathmore and Harlequins share spoils as Kenya Cup resumes

Holders KCB RFC registered a an emphatic 39-8 win against Nondescripts in a Kenya Cup match played at RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road, Nairobi.

KCB who largely played the match with 14 men scored four tries in the first half and added three more in the second half to complete the rout and bag maximum points.

Curtis Lilako and Felix Ojoo scored a try apiece while Johnstone Olindi and Smith Muhoya each scored two tries as Victor Rogen’s late try for Nondescripts proved too little too late.

Following the win KCB moved to the top of the standings with 20 points.

In another match, Strathmore Leos rallied from behind to draw 20-20 with Kenya Harlequins at RFUEA grounds.

Leos stopped Harlequins in their tracks scoring seventeen points in the second half to bag the crucial two points, their first in the campaign for the University lads..

Quins who were aiming for their second win from four matches scored three tries, converted one and scored one penalty while Leos who went into the game at the bottom of the table scored two converted tries and two penalties.

The two sides walked home with 2 points apiece.

The league semifinals are set for 28 August with the final scheduled to take place on 4 September.