Rugby: Shujaa loses to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai

 

The national rugby sevens team Shujaa collected a total of 12 points from the second round of the World Rugby sevens series in Dubai after losing 10-5 to Great Britain in a fifth place play off.

Kenya had earlier avenged their group loss after beating USA 29-0 in the fifth place semi final.

Jeff Oluoch, Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno and a brace of tries from Antony Omondi gave Shujaa the resounding win against USA.

Against Great Britain Kenya began brightly as Jeff Oluoch handed them the lead with a fourth minute try, however Britain got their groove back with Robbie Ferguson scoring  two tries in succession to aid his side to the 10-5 win.

Following the loss Kenya has now amassed a total of 22 points from the opening two rounds in Dubai after finishing 8th at last weekend’s leg.

South Africa won the main Cup final after beating Australia 10-7 to win back to back Dubai’s sevens title after their triumph last weekend. Argentina beat France 38-21 to finish third.

Action moves to the third and fourth legs which will be held in Spain’s Malaga and Seville cities in January 2022.

 

  

Latest posts

Injury time Origi winner sends Liverpool top

Bernard Okumu

Golf: Justus Madoya crowned new Uganda Open champion

Bernard Okumu

Kericho based Messo crowned 2021 NCBA golf series champion

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More