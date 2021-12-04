Rugby: Shujaa loses to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai

The national rugby sevens team Shujaa collected a total of 12 points from the second round of the World Rugby sevens series in Dubai after losing 10-5 to Great Britain in a fifth place play off.

Kenya had earlier avenged their group loss after beating USA 29-0 in the fifth place semi final.

Jeff Oluoch, Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno and a brace of tries from Antony Omondi gave Shujaa the resounding win against USA.

Against Great Britain Kenya began brightly as Jeff Oluoch handed them the lead with a fourth minute try, however Britain got their groove back with Robbie Ferguson scoring two tries in succession to aid his side to the 10-5 win.

Following the loss Kenya has now amassed a total of 22 points from the opening two rounds in Dubai after finishing 8th at last weekend’s leg.

South Africa won the main Cup final after beating Australia 10-7 to win back to back Dubai’s sevens title after their triumph last weekend. Argentina beat France 38-21 to finish third.

Action moves to the third and fourth legs which will be held in Spain’s Malaga and Seville cities in January 2022.