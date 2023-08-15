Tickets are currently on sale

Nigerian musician Ruger will headline the upcoming Shoke Shoke festival set for September 9.

Ruger will share the stage with Kenyan musicians Wakadinali, Kahush, Lordwin, Ite and DJs G-Money, CNG, Dream, and Nick Dee.

The second edition of the festival hosted by Mwanaume Ni effort (MNE) will take place at the Uhuru Gardens with the aim of keeping the sustainability conversation going using art, film, fashion, and more. Toward this goal, MNE, in collaboration with Miti Alliance, will plant one tree for every ticket sold.

The event was previously scheduled for July 29 but in a statement released early this year, the organisers said, tickets purchased for the July 29 event, were still valid for the new dates.

To get the hype going for the festival, Shok Shoke is currently running a social media challenge on its platforms in which fans get a chance to nominate a local artist, who, on winning, will be part of the artist lineup.

The festival follows the success of its first edition headlined by Ayra Starr earlier this year at the KICC.

Tickets are currently KSh. 2500/- for regular and 7000/- VIP. Concertgoers who wish for a VVIP experience can be ready to experience unparalleled luxury and exclusivity with the VVIP package going for 100k for a table of 5 and 200k for 10.