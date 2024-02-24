Rugumayo out to inspire Ugandan golfers at the Magical Kenya Open

Ronald Rugumayo the 1st Ugandan and the only East African to make the cut at the 56th edition of the Magical Kenya Open has revealed his desire to inspire Ugandan golfers as the motivation behind his Friday good performance.

The 31 year old who was elated after making the cut on day 2 of the Magical Kenya Open on Friday when he recorded a birdie on the 18th hole, said he is yet to hit his target but he is optimistic of posting better results.

“I was expecting this to happen, I’ve put in a lot and I deserve it. Yes I’ve made the cut but yet to hit my target.”

“Am here to inspire Ugandan golfers, through my performance which according to me I have really worked for it and I deserved it.” Concluded Rugumayo

The athlete is competing at the Kenya Open Championships for a 4th time since debuting in 2018 before participating in 2022 and 2023 editions.