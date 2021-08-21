Ruguru may be the breakthrough artiste of the year

Ruguru just got signed to Taurus Music.

Ruguru is an up and coming singer with the voice of an angel. Last night, she sat donw with Shiksha Arora on #EasyFriday to talk about her hopes and dreams. The 21 year old discovered her passion for singing when in kindergarten and has sang at Christmas concerts, and in plays throughout her schooling life.

The journey to getting herself signed to a record label has been tricky for her, especially when it came to music expenses. “It has been so expensive, but for good measure. You are paying producers and videographers if you want quality work” she said. After being signed, she now has the advantage of her music label providing the funds for her. This has alleviated her stress and she can now focus purely on making music.

The ‘No Love’ singer describes herself as a fusion artiste; Afro-pop, and Afro-R&B. She hopes to one day work with singers Karun, Nviiri and Xenia Manasseh and rappers Barack Jacuzzi and King Kaka.