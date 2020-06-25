Ruiru applies for city status

Ruiru town in Kiambu County has cleared the road in its efforts for a city status.

Plans are underway to achieve the bid for the town that prides in a population of over 400,000 people as per the 2019 national census.

According to Martin Kangiri, Kiambu county program coordinator for urban areas, the development will not only put the populous town on the national map but also improve the local economy.

Population not being the only factor to elevating a town to a city, Kiambu County through Kenya Urban Support Program in collaboration with the World Bank has stepped up an ambitious push to ensure the busy town of Ruiru has facilities that match city status.

With over 490,000 people as per the 2019 national census, Ruiru town becomes the fourth most populated town in Kenya after Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Kangiri said the program coordinator for urban areas at the county, elevation of the city will in turn create jobs for the people.

Speaking while inspecting infrastructure upgrades at the town, Kangiri revealed that already, the town has more than 60 industries, a growing number of real estate companies among other businesses.

So far, the municipality has received 484 million shillings since year 2018/2019 which has been used in renovation of parking spaces, tarmacking of link roads within the town, installation of solar and electric lights to facilitate better and secure movement of persons even at night.

Fredrick Karanja, the town municipality manager said his office has now embarked on construction of various infrastructures of national standard such as sporting field which will be equipped with lights, spectating stands, swimming pool and other gaming zones.

Ruiru Constituency is also home to major investment projects such as Tatu City and the upcoming Northerlands City and all-time railway services among others.