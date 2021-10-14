Ruiru: Mom stabbed as she fights off kidnapper while husband is asleep

Fear has gripped Wataalam village in Ruiru, Kiambu County after a lactating woman was stabbed by a masked criminal who broke into her house and attempted to steal her baby.

According to Grace Gitonga, a mother of one, the man yet to be identified accessed their single-roomed house at 3am using a master key when they were asleep before a confrontation ensued.

In what suggests that the masked assailant was only after the baby, he removed a knife and stabbed Gitonga in the neck after she relentlessly fought to protect her baby.

All the while, Gitonga’s husband (Collins Otieno) was deep asleep and only woke up after the wife started screaming.

Otieno, who initially thought the wife sleeping next to him was dreaming was astonished to find her bleeding profusely and that is when she saw the suspect leave the house.

He later rushed the wife to Ruiru District Hospital where she was treated and discharged. Otieno said efforts to pursue the criminal were unproductive as he managed to run away unhurt.

Residents of the sprawling village took issue with police in the sub-county for failing to contain growing insecurity that they said has resulted in the deaths of two women in the last two weeks.

Last week, the furious locals said, a woman was stabbed to death as she was approaching Ruiru market while another’s body was collected outside a church gate.

Led by Mary Wangui whose compound was also raided by four armed men on Wednesday morning, the irked locals said that despite being a few meters from Wataalam police post, police have been doing less to secure them and their property.

The residents demanded swift action by sleuths or an overhaul in the sub-county security details saying they were living in fear of losing their lives in the hands of the unknown gang of criminals that was targeting women.

Further, the desperate locals called for installation of security lights in the entire village to beef up the security in the area.

Top security organs from the constituency said they were seize of the matter and had launched a manhunt the man who stabbed the lactating woman.