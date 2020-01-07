Ruiru residents decry dilapidated road

21

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Residents of Gatong’ora and Kwihota villages in Ruiru, Kiambu County are decrying what they term as the fast dilapidation of the 3.7 kilometer Rainbow Hotel Eastern Bypass Road built less than a year ago.

The irate residents claim that the road contractor did substandard work and are calling for the blacklisting of the company.

Also Read  Three terrorists arrested trying to access British Army base in Nanyuki

The commissioning of the Rainbow Hotel Eastern Bypass Road a few months ago by Kiambu County Government marked an end to the perennial traffic jam along the Eastern bypass.

But this it appears was not a long term solution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The road has began showing signs of ruin which is evident by the potholes which are increasing by the day.

Also Read  "Defilement is not a crime" in Kilifi County, says research

Led by Peter Mwai, the residents accuse the contractor of not adhering to the stipulated standards of building tarmac roads set by the government.

Also Read  Murang’a leaders and farmers object sections of Livestock Bill 2019

The contractor identified as Testimony Enterprise Ltd has been on the spotlight after its directors were charged in court together with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari among others in connection with a 588 million shillings road construction scandal.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR