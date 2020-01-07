Ruiru residents decry dilapidated road

Residents of Gatong’ora and Kwihota villages in Ruiru, Kiambu County are decrying what they term as the fast dilapidation of the 3.7 kilometer Rainbow Hotel Eastern Bypass Road built less than a year ago.

The irate residents claim that the road contractor did substandard work and are calling for the blacklisting of the company.

The commissioning of the Rainbow Hotel Eastern Bypass Road a few months ago by Kiambu County Government marked an end to the perennial traffic jam along the Eastern bypass.

But this it appears was not a long term solution.

The road has began showing signs of ruin which is evident by the potholes which are increasing by the day.

Led by Peter Mwai, the residents accuse the contractor of not adhering to the stipulated standards of building tarmac roads set by the government.

The contractor identified as Testimony Enterprise Ltd has been on the spotlight after its directors were charged in court together with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari among others in connection with a 588 million shillings road construction scandal.

