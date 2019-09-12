Ruiru set to host Oxygene Golf day

Written By: Claire Wanja
Mutahi Muriithi, from Oxygene PR
The third edition of Oxygene Corporate Golf day will be staged at the par 72 Ruiru Golf Club this Saturday. 

Over 200 golfers will be battling for top prizes as the golf action gets underway. There will be a myriad of prizes ranging from media, detour and clergy among others.

Oxygene MCL Partner Mutahi Mureithi said the“golf remains a vital tool for us to engage with our clients and make an impact in honing the talents of budding amateurs” he said.

Top golfers to watch out for includes; KCB Corporate golf day winner Githinji Itegi, Kimani Munyua, Martin Kiambi, Oxygene Partner Mutahi Mureithi, Ruiru Sports Club Captain Peter Mwaura among others.

The ladies field has attracted Tabitha Kiragu, Margaret Muriu and Muthoni Njuguna.

The event comes hot on the heels of the just concluded KCB Corporate golf day.

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

