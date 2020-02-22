Ruiru Sports Club launches course irrigation project

Ruiru Sports Club has launched the course irrigation project at the Golf Course as the club gears towards establishing a world-class club that will host regional and international events.

The renovation of the course that began in May 2019 has costed the club over Kshs.30 million and involved installation of a water pump and golf irrigation system at the par 72 course that spans 246 acres.

The project was officially launched by the Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Mr. Githii Mburu. In his remarks, the Commissioner-General encouraged the golfers to continue engaging with the KRA to be facilitated to be tax compliant. He observed that this will go a long way in supporting sustainable economic development of the country.

“The renovation of the course will enable Ruiru Sports Club to host international tournaments attracting revenue for development,” said Mr. Mburu.

“KRA believes in partnerships with both public and private organizations towards strengthening this partnership for better development of our country. Our partnership with Ruiru Sports Club gives us an opportunity to interact without taxpayers and enables us to facilitate them on tax compliance.”

On his part, the Club Captain Peter Mwaura said that the Club is aiming to host international events in the next 3-5 years.

“This project will help the club in its ambition to host regional and international competitions while attracting top talents across Africa,” Mr. Mwaura said. Adding that “The irrigation project was financed through members’ subscriptions.”

The comprehensive irrigation system will see an increase in sprinklers and better playing conditions at the golf club throughout the year. The huge upgrade for the club will be crucial in all parts of the golf course greens and tees. Golfers will enjoy a better blend from the fairway to approach the putting surface once the new irrigation system effect takes place.

Ruiru Sports Club boasts of over 1,100 active members. “The number of active club members has significantly grown from 500 members to over 1,100 members over the past three years,” Mwaura said.

The ceremony was attended by businessman Linus Gitahi, Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Ladies Golf Union officials.