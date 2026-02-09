Rule of law must prevail, change only feasible if you step in, Ndaba Mandela tells leaders, youth

African leaders and young people must move beyond rhetoric and reclaim the rule of law, public service, and collective action if the continent is to unlock inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

This was the clarion call issued by Ndaba Mandela, Founder and Chairman of the Mandela Institute for Humanity, during a high-level media briefing ahead of the Mandela African Leadership Summit, which officially opened on Wednesday and concluded on Friday, 6 February.

Addressing the media at Glee Hotel, Mandela underscored that Africa’s future will not be saved by slogans, social media activism, or waiting for heroic figures, but by principled leadership, accountable governance, and courageous youth participation at every level of public life.

“We talk about maladministration, we talk about corruption, but the most important thing is for leaders to understand that the rule of law must prevail. Leaders must know that law will ultimately hold them to account, and that final accountability is to the people,” added Ndaba Mandela.

The Summit, inspired by the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, convenes policymakers, private sector leaders, investors, innovators, and young change-makers to advance ethical leadership, youth economic empowerment, climate action, and intra-African collaboration as pillars of Africa’s long-term growth.

Reclaiming leadership, from the ground up

Mandela challenged Africa’s youth to abandon political apathy and transactional activism, urging them instead to enter public and civil service where budgets are decided, policies are shaped, and real change is executed.

“We must encourage our young people to be part of public service, not just as presidents, but as civic and constituent representatives. You must stand up, get your hands dirty, and tackle the real issues in your community,” he continued, warning that corruption narratives, while valid, must not deter capable young Africans from governance, but rather motivate them to reform it from within.

Law, capital and institutions as engines of trust

Speaking at the briefing, Chief Prince Dr. Wilton George Ekpo Adebowale McDonald II, a globally respected legal, financial and investment leader, emphasized that Africa’s transformation hinges on strong institutions and legal certainty.

“Sustainable investment and inclusive growth are impossible without trust in the rule of law; Africa does not lack opportunity – it lacks consistent law enforcement, policy continuity, and institutional courage. Forums like this Summit are critical in aligning leadership, capital and governance around long-term value creation,” he said

Climate, innovation and the next African economy

Also addressing the media, iBenjamen Adeyanju, a Silicon Valley–based climate innovation and energy access specialist, highlighted the Summit’s focus on future-facing solutions that connect youth leadership with climate resilience and economic opportunity.

“Africa’s young people are not just beneficiaries of change; they are its architects. From clean energy to climate-smart infrastructure, the next African economy will be built by leaders who understand technology, sustainability and community impact. This Summit is about activating that leadership now,” Adeyanju said.

A clarion call

As the Mandela African Leadership Summit begins, organizers reaffirmed its core vision: to cultivate ethical, values-driven leadership; empower youth to participate meaningfully in governance and enterprise; and position Africa as a continent that solves its challenges through unity, accountability and innovation.

“We must move from online protest to real-world action. Get off the phones, get into your communities, listen deeply, and build solutions. That is how Africa will rise,” Mandela concluded.