Rumba music wins UNESCO World Heritage status

Rumba’s influence is felt across the world, and its champions say it is only right that this be recognised by UNESCO.

Rumba music is extremely popular on the African continent. Originating from Congo, the musical genre is a multicultural form of expression originating from an ancient dance called nkumba (meaning ‘waist’ in Kikongo). Now Rumba has joined other living traditions in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity list.

World Heritage Status is the designation for places on Earth that are of outstanding universal value to humanity and as such, have been inscribed on the World Heritage List to be protected for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

Rumba is considered an essential and representative part of the identity of the Congolese people and their populations in the diaspora. It also allows the transmission of social and cultural values ​​of the region, but also the promotion of social, intergenerational and united cohesion. In fact, the music and dance became emblematic of the anti-colonial fight in the 20th century. Papa Wemba, Franco, Tabu Ley and Koffi Olomide are some of the notable heroes of Rumba music.

Other living traditions that are included in UNESCO’s (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) include Reggae music, and Singaporean hawker food.