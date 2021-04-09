Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) have created something wholly unique on their collaborative album Rumble in the Jungle

Scorpion Kings have teamed up with Afro-pop maverick and entrepreneur, TRESOR for this album that celebrates African music. The 14-track anthemic amapiano experience released via Platoon is available for streaming on all digital platforms here

As creators of some of the biggest South African hits of the last 10 years, DJ Maphorisa (Uhuru’s “Y-Tjukutja”, Mafikizolo’s “Khona”, “Oncamnce” and “Midnight Starring”) and Kabza De Small (“Sponono”, “iLog Drum”) are no strangers to pushing the boundaries of African music to pioneer a future wave.

Renowned for his distinct sound, TRESOR is a multi-platinum selling artist and a three-time award winner for Best Pop Album at the South Africa Music Awards (SAMAs). His distinct vocal timbre amplified the first two successful singles off Rumble in the Jungle, “Funu” and “Fola Sade”.

TRESOR shares, “This particular album is special for me because it represents a bold statement of pride in the diversity of our culture as Africans, embracing the rich musical landscape of our home. We went back to the source and tapped into sounds from all over the continent for this album.”

The album is also accompanied by striking visuals – from its energetic, fashion-forward music videos, to the one-of-a-kind two-headed sculpture created for the album’s artwork, designed by visual artist and sculptor Hedi Xandt.

Hedi Xandt (who had previously worked with Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack) created a modern artefact depicting The Scorpion Kings and TRESOR as the legendary trinity, Memnon. Memnon was not only an African King, equal in strength to Achilles, whom he battled before the gates of Troy but also the true identity of the Egyptian Pharaoh Amenophis and the father of the Norse God of Thunder, Thor.

