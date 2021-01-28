Rumble in Uhuru’s backyard ahead of Sagana consultative meeting

The political storm that has been rumbling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home tuff continues to witness a sustained surge.

The latest installment, in the ever-evolving political situation, is a protest launched by a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

In a letter addressed to President Kenyatta and signed by 41 Members of Parliament from Mt Kenya, the group detailed issues that they deemed pertinent and requiring attention of the head of state as he prepares to host a meeting of leaders from the region in Sagana.

The MPs, who included Senate Majority whip Irungu Kangáta, disclosed that they resorted to the letter “having not been invited to this meeting (in Sagana)”. They also claimed that they had been denied an opportunity to speak at the previous meeting “coupled with your (President Kenyatta’s) inaccessibility to us.”

The letter, they said, was meant “to acquaint Your Excellency with the issues with clarity and honesty”.

Ahead of the planned Sagana State Lodge consultative meeting on Friday, the lawmakers called attention to alleged political and leadership failures that have resulted in “serious problems facing our people” which according to the group “remain unresolved despite the investment of time and effort into deliberations.”

In the hard-hitting eleven-page letter, the MPs also cited a number of issues including the state of the ruling party Jubilee’s development agenda, the declining economy, as well as alleged political persecution of leaders as matters raising a serious bone of contention.

“As your friends and supporters, we feel that the failures and delays in addressing the issues of our region are due to the fact that you are not receiving reliable briefing on the actual situation on the ground.” They said in the letter.

They added that “without addressing real issues, your administration is unlikely to make much of an impact even with the best intentions,”

The actual state of affairs on the ‘ground’ according to the lawmakers, includes what they have repeatedly claimed is the region’s vehement rejection of the Building Bridges Initiative, which was midwifed by the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

They warned that attempts to get Central Kenya to rally behind the former prime minister and the initiative were bound to fail.

“We cannot sell Raila Odinga in our region or, indeed, any other imposed presidential candidate. You blame the leaders and people of the Mt. Kenya region for being reluctant to accept the Handshake and the BBI. It is not their fault,” the MPs said.

In their opinion, the BBI has exacerbated political divisions creating unnecessary tensions ahead of the electioneering period.

On 2022 succession, the aggrieved leaders asked President Kenyatta not to interfere with the people’s freedom and democratic right to choose his successor.

The MPs now want their grievances and other issues raised in their letter to form part of the agenda in Friday’s Sagana meeting.

“This is important if we are to make real progress in advancing your programmes and legacy. If not, we are afraid, this Sagana encounter will be yet another public relation talk shop,” they said

“That will be unfortunate indeed, given that there is neither time nor money to waste at this point.” The group remarked.

The timing of the letter notwithstanding, it will be interesting to see whether its contents will form part of the discussion in Sagana.

The Protest comes barely a few hours after the head of state met a number of leaders from the region including 10 governors ahead of Friday’s coming together.

Additional reporting by Eric Biegon