The winners received KES 100,000 as a prize, while the runners-up received KES 70,000.

Runda View and Kangemi Wazoefu win this year’s Tim Wanyonyi Supercup

Runda View and Kangemi Wazoefu were crowned the champions of the Tim Wanyonyi Supercup 9th Edition in the women and men categories, respectively, after winning their finals on Saturday at Kabete National Polytechnic.

After a scoreless first ninety minutes, Runda View defeated the Nairobi Starlets 4-3 in post-match penalties to win their first title.

Following their victory in 2019, Kangemi Wazoefu took home their second title in the men’s category, beating Kangemi All Stars 5-4 in post-match penalties following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

The inaugural volleyball title of the tournament was won by Kangemi volleyball club, which defeated Githogoro volleyball club 3-2.

KES 50,000 was awarded to the Westgirls and Uthiru All Stars, who finished third.

Kibagare Slums and the UON Cavs women, who finished in fourth place, received KES 30,000 apiece.

In addition to receiving additional ward-winning prizes, all of the quarterfinalists received uniforms.

Nineteen women and eighty-eight men’s teams competed in the competition’s ninth edition.

The annual tournament is organized by Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, who presents trophies to winners, flanked by Makadara lawmaker George Aladwa and Dagoretti South MP Beatrice Elachi, among other leaders.