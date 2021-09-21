Runners to Heroes: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Wrap, What Next

After all is said and done, the Olympic Games is one most anticipated event the world over and this year, the Tokyo 2021 without a doubt, was the place where everyone and all players were welcomed.

Whether you were an athlete, a volunteer, a fan or a first-timer, there was a place for you to express yourself and get involved.

From the lighting of the Olympic cauldron to the final fireworks of the Closing Ceremony, people relived every medal, every hug, and the heart-stopping finale of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With more than 200 countries participating in over 400 events across the summer and winter games, the Olympics worlds only global, multi-sport, athletics competition, came together and ended in a celebratory fashion.

Kenya was no exception as athletes got the centre dais to shine, but the question that raised eyebrows in many Kenyan hearts, was “what’s next for our athletes. How well do we appreciate our athletes and give them there well deserved flowers.” Many ponder over the succession after all is said and done and the champions return home.

The medals are usually the crown jewel for the Olympics, to be awarded to the various category winners, during the official closing ceremony, Kenya’s National Anthem was played twice, as Jepchirchir and Kipchoge received their coveted decorations.

“We do praise our athletes after they have represented the country remarkably, but more songs should be sung, to ensure that the win impact have longevity, not only to the country but to the athletes as well,” remarked Joe Mwamburi, a Kenyan Olympic fan.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), earlier on, had held a workshop, to help sports affiliate’s men and women, to transition smoothly after their competitive sports careers.

“Many of our sportsmen have had a lot of challenges over the years once they retire, they have a lot of time in their own hands, but didn’t know what to do with it and this program helps athletes with identifying productive time utility,” noted Paul Tergat, President of NOCK.

The workshops that focused on sensitization was said to be educating and equipping athletes with practical knowledge and skills to help them manage their resources to ultimately benefit in retirement.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya sent a record of 100 formidable athletes to compete in the athletics, boxing, rugby sevens, swimming, taekwondo and volleyball, including marathon distance world record holders, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei.

“I am confident our teams will perform better this year as the athletes showcase the training they had during the long break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Minister Amina Mohamed had predicted.

Kenya was the best African nation and 19th overall, with 10 medals – four gold, four silver and two bronze – all from the athletics team.

Apart from team Kenya marvelous performance and making the country proud, the reality that shocked many and left the stomach rambling was the loss of the 3,000 metres steeple chase record that Kenya had dominated for the past 37 years that it had participated in the Olympics, Ezekiel Kemboi, having won the gold medal twice and Conseslus Kipruto who was the defending champion for this year thus was debilitating to the participants and fans.

“It was my first time to participate at this year’s Olympics and I was very elated to have gotten the chance many dream of,” remarked bronze medalist, Benjamin Kigen.

Emmanuel Korir (800 metres), Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon (1,500m) alongside marathon runners Peres Jepchirchir and Eliud Kipchoge mined the golds, with Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Ferguson Rotich (800m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m) and Brigid Kosgei securing silver.

The Olympics that commenced on July 23rd since the pandemic had disrupted preparations, team Kenya flew out to Japan on July 5th to set up camp in Kurume City.

Initially, Japan’s Kurume City had pulled out of hosting Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp over Covid-19 concerns.

Kenya had signed an agreement for a 12-day stay for the qualified athletes with the exception of middle and long distance athletes and those from the swimming team who travelled to Kurume on July 7th.

The National Government had allocated 13 billion yen for municipalities to host training camps while imposing coronavirus measures, officials said.

“When you’re in sports, you tend to focus on the training and the competitions and what you need to do in order to win, but there are other factors that come about that you also need to consider, as you move on from sports. The planning process is just as important as the end,” remarked Humprey Kayange, Kenya former Rugby Union player.

Eliud Kipchoge was a man on a mission on August 8th 2021, when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s marathon took place in Sapporo City.

Kipchoge had proved why he is the greatest distance runner of all times when he became the third person to retain the Olympic marathon title in the Games’ 125-year history.

It’s recorded that no defending Olympic champion has won a second straight marathon gold medal since Ethiopia’s Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany’s Waldemar Cierpinski did so at Moscow 1980, as the reigning champion from 1976.

Some will argue about the details, but the facts remain remarkable. On October 12, 2019, Kipchoge ran 26.2 miles in the time of 1:59:40, across a special course in Vienna, Austria where his efforts was realised.

“After Roger Bannister in 1954, it took another 63 years, I tried and I did not get it, I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited,” Kipchoge said, after his breakthrough, thus the beginning of the popular phrase ‘no human is limited’ and that is the rising tide that lifts all the boats.

As of now there is a documentary of Eliud Kipchoge set to be released, date unknown that will tell the story of how Kipchoge prepared for the monumental task.

In the trailer, the 38-year-old says: “In the journey of life, there are ups and downs. In marathon, there are a lot of challenges. There is pain in training, pain in running and joy at the end of the race.”

Bronze medal winners were Hyvin Kiyeng and Benjamin Kigen, both in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Kenya also featured in sevens rugby for men and women, boxing, swimming, volleyball, beach volleyball and taekwondo.

“Dear athletes, over the last 16 days, you amazed us with your sporting achievements. With your excellence, with your joy, with your tears, you created the magic of these Olympic Games,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Back, said in his closing address at the 68,000-seater National Stadium in Tokyo.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga also emphasized that the Tokyo Olympics were important in connecting the world during adversity.

“The Tokyo Games, which opened with the world still facing the enormous challenges of Covid-19, have been an opportunity for the people of the world to reaffirm their connection with each other,” the Prime Minister said.

In the past there has been history of fraud surrounding these major events by officials, thus depriving the participant the ultimate experience of their talents.

Former Nock official, Stephen Soi, was found guilty of willfully failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds as well as abuse of office during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a verdict ruled by Anti-corruption Magistrate, Elizabeth Juma. This demonstrates the realities that grapples our athletes when it comes to monies allocated for their welfare.

Consequently, this year, the Ministry of Sports signed a Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with NOCK and the Paralympics Committee. The two bodies were responsible for the games at the Tokyo Olympics and the Para Olympics to ensure accountability.

“The Paralympians will be held accountable and the systems they put in place for identification of athletes, has to be in black and white,” said CS Amina at the commencing the Tokyo Olympics.

The MOU was agreed upon with hopes to prevent the recurrence of the Rio 2016 debacle, after officials of the Ministry of Sports and NOCK were accused of misuse of funds and sentenced consequently.

Following a statement released from the State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta, promised the victorious Kenyan competitors to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics a cash rewards of Sh 1 million, 750,000 and 500,000 for gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively and lauded them for playing as a team.