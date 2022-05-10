Running mate position won’t split Azimio-Arama

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama has voiced his sentiments regarding the ongoing conversation of picking a running mate for Azimio la Umoja Presidential torchbearer Raila Odinga.

Arama dispelled claims of anxiety amongst supporters of the former Prime Minister in various parts of the country over the issue of second in command saying ODM leader understands his act and will make decision in the best interest of all Kenyans.

“Former PM has vast experience in the game and this is not the first time he’s vying for Presidency. He has been where his opponents are for the first time and I’m sure the political acrobat he is will enable him make right choice. All those interviewed so far are most competent and suitable for the position and now it’s upon Baba himself to make final decision” Arama noted.

Former Vice President and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka changed his mind to appear before a seven-member selection panel to justify why he should be considered for the running mate position.

And Arama who is also seeking third term re-election on the ruling party Jubilee has further lauded the Ukambani defacto leader for ignoring advise of his supporters and attend the interviews, terming the move mature,nationalist and patriotic.

“My friend Kalonzo did well defying all odds to ignore noise from Ukambani leaders who were inciting him against attending the interviews. He is one of the favourites and failing to show up would have depicted him unprofessional.It was a good thing watching him and hopefully he enjoyed the session” added the tough talking legislator.

At least 11 candidates had been shortlisted for the Raila deputy position.

Narc-K party leader Martha Karua, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Governors Hassan Joho, and Wycliffe Oparanya appeared before the Committee of eminent persons on Monday, May 9.

Others shortlisted are former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.