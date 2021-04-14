Runyenjes Law Courts shut after 8 staffers tested positive for COVID-19

Runyejes Law Courts has been shut for 7 days after 8 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected personnel were picked last week when 18 staffers were tested and have immediately self-isolated pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols.

Said Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu added that during the period of closure, all urgent matters for Runyenjes Law Courts shall be directed to Embu and Kerugoya Law Courts.

” In light of the abovementioned developments, the recommendations from Ministry of Health officials in Embu County, the Court User’s Committee at Runyenjes Law Courts, and upon consultation with the Presiding Judge of the High Court at Embu, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Runyenjes Law Courts for a period of seven (7) days from today, Wednesday 14th April 2021.” She said

Mwilu further directed that all personnel undergo further screening and the court premises be disinfected and fumigated during the temporary closure period.

” The closure will enable all personnel at the station test for Covid-19 and self-isolate pursuant to Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols, facilitate the required disinfection and fumigation exercise, and contribute towards breaking the chain of transmission.”