Rupia strike earns Harambee Stars win against S.Sudan

Kenya national soccer team Harambee Stars registered a narrow 1-0 win against South Sudan in an international friendly match played Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya and South Sudan who have met three times now began the encounter cautiously with both sides failing to breach their defense with the first half ending in a stalemate.

Kenya’s persistent prodding in the second half bore fruit after Danson Chetambe cross was met by Elvis Rupia who netted the lone goal in the 77th minute.

Stars held on to the lead, walking away with the victory a first for head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

Kenya is set to play Tanzania on Monday and Wednesday ,next week, in their back to back friendly matches in preparation of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Kenya is set to host Egypt on March 25th before winding up group ‘G’ campaign against Togo away in Lome four days later.

Kenya is ranked third in the group with three points from four matches, five points adrift of joint leaders Comoros and Egypt. Togo is bottom with a point.

South Sudan used the encounter to prepare for their forthcoming group ‘B’ qualifier against Malawi.

Burkina Faso leads the group with 8 points while Uganda is second one point adrift. Malawi is placed third on four points while South Sudan is ranked bottom with three points .

Starting XI

Adisa Omar (GK), Bonface Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Collins Sichenje, Danson Chetambe, Abdalla Hassan, John Macharia, David Owino, Elvis Rupia.

Substitutes

Joseph Okoth (GK), Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Harun Mwale, Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Simiyu

James Mazembe, Kevin Kimani, Musa Masika, Oliver Maloba, Reagan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, Henry Meja

