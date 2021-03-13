Rupia strike earns Harambee Stars win against S.Sudan


Harambee Stars forward Elvis Rupia,R,celebrates his goal with team mates Kelvin Kimani and Nahashon Nanyendo.Kenya beat South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly match at Nyayo stadium,Nairobi.

 

Kenya national soccer team Harambee Stars registered a narrow 1-0 win against South Sudan in an international friendly match played Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya and South Sudan  who have met three times now began the encounter cautiously with both sides failing to breach their defense with the first half ending in a stalemate.

Kenya’s persistent prodding in the second half bore fruit after  Danson Chetambe  cross was met by Elvis Rupia who netted the lone goal in the  77th minute.

Stars held on to the lead, walking away with the victory a first for head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

Kenya is set to play Tanzania on Monday and Wednesday ,next week, in their back to back friendly matches  in preparation of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Kenya is set to host Egypt on March 25th before winding up group ‘G’ campaign against Togo away in Lome four days later.

Harambee Stars player Abdalla Hassan evades a tackle from South Sudan opponent.

Kenya is ranked third in the group with three points from four matches, five points adrift of joint leaders Comoros and Egypt. Togo is bottom with a point.

South Sudan used the encounter to prepare for their forthcoming group ‘B’ qualifier against Malawi.

South Sudan’s Stephen Deng,L, tussles for the ball with Kenya’s Boniface Opiyo at Nyayo National Stadium. South Sudan is set to play Burkina Faso March 29th 2021 in their next afcon 2022 group ‘B’ qualifier.

Burkina Faso leads the group with 8 points while Uganda is second  one point adrift. Malawi is placed third on four points while South Sudan is ranked bottom with three points .

Starting XI

Adisa Omar (GK), Bonface Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Collins Sichenje, Danson Chetambe, Abdalla Hassan, John Macharia, David Owino, Elvis Rupia.

Substitutes

Joseph Okoth (GK), Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Harun Mwale, Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Simiyu

James Mazembe, Kevin Kimani, Musa Masika, Oliver Maloba, Reagan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, Henry Meja

 

 

 

