Ruring’u stadium will be complete by June 2021,Nyeri governor assures

Written By: Maxwell Wasike
Ongoing construction works at Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County.The construction of the stadium is set to be complete in 2021.

 

Nyeri County governor Mutahi Kahiga has revealed that Ruring’u Stadium will be complete by mid next year.

Construction of the 20,000-seater Stadium was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, but its construction stalled months later  due to non-payment of the contractor by the government.

And Kahiga believes the facility which is being touted as  the biggest stadium in Mt. Kenya region featuring modern changing rooms, sports shop, a restaurant and a VIP terrace is expected to be complete before the end of 2021.

“The ongoing construction works is encouraging. We are working in partnership with National Government who are  working on the playing surface and other facilities around it while our focus has been the perimeter wall which is almost complete. We are sure that the stadium will be complete by June 2021 despite the financial complications brought as a result of Covid-19 pandemic” asserted Kahiga.

Sports Kenya had threatened to push for the cancellation of tender for the contractor working on Sh280 million stadium which was due for completion  by July 30 this year.

The National Assembly adopted the Report of the Departmental Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on the Inquiry Into the Status of Stadia in Kenya tabled in parliament on  October 13, 2020.

The report which was tabled by Committee Chairman and Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau after conducting inspection visits to various stadiums in the country established that most of the companies awarded the contracts for the construction of the stadia lacked the requisite capacities in terms of finances and equipments to enable them deliver the projects on time.

“The estimated cost of the projects is Kshs 4.4 billion and the amount paid to date is Kshs 2.6 billion translating to 59% of the estimate.Sports Kenya ignored personnel from the State Department of Public works and contrary they engaged private consultants who did not demonstrate competency in their work.Most of the contractors undertaking works are behind schedule which may lead to the delay in the completion of the projects and further variations” the report stated.

The Jubilee government has maintained that it will fulfill its pledge of building five stadia before the 2022 General Elections as part of their development agenda for sports.

Under the fourth schedule of the Constitution, Count Administrations have a critical role to play in the construction , management and maintenance of stadiums in the Country as well as rehabilitation and operationalisation of sports activities and facilities in Kenya.

