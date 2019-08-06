The scramble for the market share of diapers users in the country continues to intensify as more players join into the market for a share of the largely under tapped potential.

Currently only 15% of the country’s dipers market share has been exploited mainly due to inaccessibility and in affordability of the products.

“We want to make sure that these products are actually accessible to those at the bottom of the pyramid and to those high up and that can only mean that our quality must be very good but at the same time the product must be affordable,” said Edward Ochanda, Country Marketing Manager Hayat.

Coray Cakmak Managing Director Kenya, Hayat Kimya hygienic through its diapers brand Molifix baby pants is promising a revolutionary strategy that will see the market exploited fully.

“We want every mother to try our products because our biggest strength is our quality and the second thing is we are putting the interest of our users at heart and we will reach out to as many mothers and children as possible with our products,” said the Hayat Kimya Country Director.

The managing director also assured Kenyans that all quality control measures had been adhered to and Kenyans users are getting the best out of the globally recognized brand.

“We have been approved by KEBS, we have the diamond quality mark and have adhered to the NEMA guidelines too,” opined the country manager.