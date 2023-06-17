Russia Africa forum to explore partnerships in development

The Russia-Africa forum to share experiences and explore areas of cooperation in urban and regional sustainable development will be held on June 27.

Kenya will be taking part in the two-day event being organized by the UN Association of Russia (UNA-Russia) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

The forum themed, “Sustainable urban future: exchange of experience and Partnerships for common goals” is slated for June 27-28, 2023.

It will be held with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the UN Information Center in Moscow and the International Forum Russia — Africa.

The first day, June 27, will take place in the UN ECA (Conference room 3), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and online from 11.00 to 14.30 UTC+3 (with light lunch break from 12.30 to 13.00).

The second day, June 28, is to be held in Nairobi, Kenya (online) from 11.00 to 13.00 UTC+3. The possibility of remote participation in the Forum is provided for both days.

The Forum is aimed at summarizing the experience and discussing the practical component of cooperation in urban and regional sustainable development.

On the first day of the Forum, presentations and discussions will be dedicated to the development of urban communities and cooperation between regions and cities of Russia and Africa.

High-level representatives of the administrations of Moscow, Sysert, Kazan, Samara and Ministries of the Russian Federation, as well as their African colleagues from the African Union Commission, the Pan-African Youth Union and the UN representatives, are expected to take part as honored speakers and guests.

The second day of the Forum is devoted to trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, prospects for partnership strengthening between Russia and Africa in the environmental, social, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

Russia-Africa Summit

Distinguished guests are expected and welcomed from among ministers of the Russian regional governments and heads of their international departments, the Russian Export Center, representatives of Russian economic operators in Africa, the management of the African Development Bank, the Central Bank of West African States, as well as specialized UN institutions.

The Forum is held on the eve of the II Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The goal of this event is to promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas.

Public discussions taking place as part of the event’s business programme will deal with the most pressing issues on the Russian-African agenda.

The event will host a large-scale exhibition that will serve as a key communication platform for demonstrating the achievements and the capabilities of the participating countries in the fields of economy, science, ecology and culture.