Russia bans entry for 200 US citizens – Foreign Ministry

In response to personal US sanctions, Moscow is introducing a ban on entry into Russia for 200 US citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“In response to the ever-increasing personal sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden administration not only against Russian officials, representatives of the business community and the public, cultural figures, but also those who, for one reason or another, are objectionable to Washington, on the basis of reciprocity, a ban on entry into Russian Federation is imposed in respect of 200 US citizens, including individual government officials and legislators, as well as their close relatives, heads of companies and enterprises of the defense industry, experts and lobbyists involved in the promotion of the Russophobic campaign and support for the regime in Kyiv,” the statement says.

The list includes, in particular, members of Biden’s family, including the president’s siblings, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

